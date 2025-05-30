Sweltering, Possibly Record-Breaking Weekend in Store for State of Wyoming

Summer is around the corner and forecasted temperatures for the upcoming weekend definitely show it. Highs over the weekend will be 10 to 20 degrees above normal, with potentially record-breaking values. A cold front brings relief for Monday with cooler and wetter weather.

The National Weather Service reports highs 10 to 20 degrees above "normal."

Near Record Highs

Current forecasts show highs look to be within a few degrees of tying or breaking daily record highs on May 31st and June 1st.

National Weather Service, Facebook

NWS: "With the near-record temperatures expected this weekend, high-elevated snowmelt is expected. Minor flooding or small streams and creeks fed by mountain snowmelt is possible Saturday through Monday."

But just how much snow is there to melt?

The map shows Snow Telemetry (Snotel) sites above 9,000 feet across western and central WY.

The values represent the amount of snow water equivalent (SWE) for each site.

SWE = the amount of water in the snow that would be available to melt. Not all of this water is expected to melt this weekend, so flooding concern is low at this time.

US National Weather Service

