House Fire in Central Casper Displaces Residents, Dogs

A fire at a residence on South Cedar Street in central Casper on Sunday afternoon left a family and their three dogs homeless, a Casper firefighter said.

The Casper Fire-EMS received the call about 4:09 p.m., Capt. Todd Mason said.

Crews found the fire in the living room of the house -- the sheet rock limited its spread -- and were able to quickly extinguish it, Mason said.

The residents were not at home and arrived later.

Firefighters searched the house and found three dogs that were uninjured. They were placed in the care of neighbors, Mason said.

While the fire was limited to the living room, it caused smoke damage to the house, rendering it uninhabitable, he said.

The residents received assistance from the Natrona County Burn Fund.

Casper Fire-EMS sent four engines and a ladder truck. Other responding agencies included the Casper Fire Department, Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Energy.

A member of the Mills Fire Department is investigating the cause.