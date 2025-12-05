Casper’s holiday season just got a little brighter — and a little more nostalgic. The Casper Historic Preservation Commission (CHPC) has unveiled its third annual Christmas ornament, and this year’s design pays tribute to one of the city’s most beloved landmarks: the iconic Rialto Theater. See the ornament below.

Only 500 ornaments were made, each individually numbered and available for $20 at the Fort Caspar Museum. “CHPC selected the iconic Rialto Theater because throughout its many remodels, it has retained its historic character and continues to be a cultural fixture in downtown Casper,” said Interim Parks and Recreation Manager Nicholas Whipps.

The Rialto’s story stretches back more than a century. Built in 1921 as the New Lyric Theater, it reopened the following year under the name we know today, proudly introducing Casper to a touch of big-city glamour. With ornate décor, cutting-edge ventilation that refreshed the air every six minutes, a balcony, plush seating, restrooms, and even an orchestra pit for silent films, the Rialto quickly became Casper’s premier movie destination — rivaling theaters in far larger cities.

Back then, 450 moviegoers could fill the main floor and another 250 the balcony. Tickets cost just 40 cents for adults and 10 cents for children. The Rialto also made local history as the first theater in town to show “talkies,” using a Vitaphone system, and it became a favorite spot for catching first-run films. Today, its glowing neon “Rialto” sign still lights up downtown, welcoming visitors to its new life as a comedy venue.

Holiday collectors can also pick up last year’s ornament featuring the Wyoming National Bank building. The 2023 Natrona County High School ornament sold out, so shoppers may want to grab the new design while it’s still available.

All proceeds support CHPC’s continuing work to preserve Casper’s historic treasures and to create future ornaments that celebrate the stories and places that shape the community. The CHPC serves as an advisory committee to the City of Casper, helping ensure the city’s past remains a vibrant part of its future.

For locals who love history, holiday traditions, or simply a beautiful ornament with a story to tell, this year’s Rialto keepsake makes a perfect addition to the tree.

