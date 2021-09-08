Highway Patrol Identifies Motorcyclist Killed In Casper

More details including the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Casper last week have been released.

Get our free mobile app

According to a crash narrative, the Wyoming Highway Patrol has identified 33-year-old Jeremy Daughtery as the motorcyclist who was pronounced dead following the Collision near McKinley and E Streets.

A report indicates that a Pontiac G6 was heading eastbound on East E Street at roughly 4:15 p.m. on August 31. Meanwhile, Daughtery was heading southbound on McKinley Street.

The Pontiac driver told investigators that he observed the green signal turn to yellow as he went through the intersection, where both vehicles collided.

Witnesses told investigators that the motorcycle entered the intersection on a red traffic signal.

Daughtery was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.