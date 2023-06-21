Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed in Crash South of Torrington
A Wyoming man is dead after crashing his motorcycle south of Torrington Monday night, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.
The crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. at milepost 3.965 on Wyoming 161, about three miles west of Huntley.
According to a fatality crash summary, 67-year-old Wayne Bates was riding north approaching the junction with County Road 47 when he failed to negotiate the right-hand curve, crossed the centerline, and went off the road.
Bates was wearing a helmet but died from his injuries.
The summary lists speed as a possible contributing factor.
Bates is the 58th person and the third motorcyclist to die on Wyoming's highways so far this year.
