1 Killed in Traffic Accident on North McKinley and East F Street

According to a Facebook post by the Casper Police Department, at 4:16 p.m. on Tuesday, Casper Police responded to a report of a vehicle accident with injuries in the area of North McKinley and East F Street.

The crash involved a single vehicle and a motorcycle.

Nick Perkins, Townsquaremedia

Emergency medical crews immediately transported the motorcyclist to the hospital, when they arrived at the scene, where the individual was later pronounced deceased.

According to the post, the police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Rebekah Ladd, Public Information Officer for the Casper Police Department, said they are not able to offer any further information regarding the accident, including the condition of the other driver, until they complete their investigation.