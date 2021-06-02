A Natrona County Sheriff's Office spokesperson gave additional details on a Tuesday evening incident that prompted a heavy law enforcement response in south-central Casper.

Natrona County Sheriff's Office Investigations Sgt. Taylor Courtney said the incident was related to a search warrant being served in connection to an investigation regarding a shooting at a strip club north of Casper.

Courtney said the shooting happened just after midnight Monday morning.

He added that authorities received a report that a man had been shot. He was taken to Wyoming Medical Center with critical injuries.

Courtney said the man is currently in stable condition.

There is no specific threat to the public, though the suspect is not in custody, Courtney said.

Get our free mobile app

At roughly 6 p.m. Tuesday, deputies and officers from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and Casper Police Department set up a perimeter around an apartment building in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street.

The response included an armored vehicle and the Natrona County Special Response Team. The SRT is similar to a SWAT team and consists of specially trained officers and deputies from area law enforcement agencies.

Responders used a bullhorn to communicate with someone they apparently believed to be in the apartment. They were heard saying, "You need to come out with your hands up. No one needs to get hurt."

They left the scene at roughly 9 p.m.