Harriet Hageman Calls President Biden ‘Most Destructive Human Trafficker in History’

Days before Harriet Hageman dethroned Congresswoman Liz Cheney to, presumably, take her seat with the US House of Representatives, the trump-endorsed former attorney had some choice words for the President of the United States.

Get our free mobile app

Hageman appeared on Steve Bannon's 'War Room Pandemic' show on August 12, and covered a variety of topics, from her opponent in the Primary, to fentanyl overdoses, to gas prices, to the open border policy.

It was this last subject that led to Hageman making some bold claims about the current President of the United States.

"Our open border," she stated. "I was just watching the news this morning. Watching the people pour across that border, but watching the fentanyl pour across that border. We have a soft war going on right now and we have a country, China, that is importing a deadly drug that is killing people. We have lost over 120,000 people just in the last year with fentanyl overdoses. All of that is coming from China."

She continued, stating that "That open border is one of the most destructive and insidious things I've ever seen. Joe Biden is the largest or the most destructive human trafficker in our history and we need to be addressing that."

It's unclear why Hageman implicitly called Biden a human trafficker, but it may have to do with his actions, or inaction, when it comes to the border policy.

According to the Polaris Project, in 2020 10,583 examples of human trafficking were reported to the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline.

It's hard to get specific statistics regarding trafficking across the border, but The New York Post reported that "Criminal cartels that are trafficking families, women, children and single adults over the southern border earned as much as $14 million a day."

Still, it's important to note that action or inaction on specific policies regarding the "border crisis" does not actually make somebody a human trafficker.

The War Room is hosted by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who was recently found guilty on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for, as NPR put it, "intentionally defying a subpoena related to the assault on the U.S. Capitol last year."

Hageman defeated Liz Cheney in the Wyoming Primary by a large margin - winning with 66.3% of the total vote. Cheney had 28.9% of the vote.

K2 Radio News has reached out to Ms. Hageman and her team via Email, and will update this story with her comments if she provides any.