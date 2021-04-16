Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide until sunset April 20 following President Biden's proclamation honoring the victims of the recent shooting in Indianapolis, Indiana.

President Biden said:

"As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of

violence perpetrated on April 15, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana,

...I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at

half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and

grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval

vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and

throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions

until sunset, April 20, 2021."

On Thursday night at a Fed Ex facility, a gunman fatally shot eight people. Police have yet to identify who the shooter was or what his motives were. The only information currently available is that the gunman is in his 20s and, according to witnesses, is believed to have used some kind of rifle.