Gov. Gordon Takes Over as Chair of Western Governor’s Association; Makes Carbon Capture His Initiative

On Wednesday, at the close of the Western Governors’ Association's annual meeting, Governor Mark Gordon was elected as chairman.

As the new Chair, Governor Gordon identified carbon capture utilization and sequestration as his Initiative.

Governor Gordon stated, “Our world needs energy and a clean environment–neither is well served if we are not honest about consequences and challenges. Ignoring CCUS as a viable option to decarbonize the grid creates an energy gap. Shuttering coal-fired power plants before alternative resources are fully developed will exacerbate power shortages, brownouts and blackouts, higher fuel costs and higher-priced electricity.”

The initiative aims to explore how CCUS technologies can position Western states at the forefront of emerging carbon markets and reduce the effects of carbon emissions on the environment.

A release from the governor's office states that reducing or eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from existing energy platforms, encouraging the development of CO2 for commercial markets, and supporting the storage of CO2 through activities such as sequestration, creating new products, and enhanced oil recovery will help eliminate emissions and remove carbon from the atmosphere.

Governor Gordon’s initiative and the Direct Air Capture of CO2 MOU signed by Wyoming and Colorado on Wednesday demonstrate Wyoming’s efforts in providing energy while simultaneously working to decarbonize emissions.

