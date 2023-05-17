Governor Mark Gordon Launches Inaugural Podcast: The Morning Gather

Governor Mark Gordon has launched an inaugural podcast, The Morning Gather.

In his first episode, host Governor Mark Gordon, director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Brian Nesvik, and Muley Fanatic Foundation founder Joshua Coursey discuss how winter weather impacts wildlife and how different species are affected, as well as the efforts the Wyoming Game and Fish Department are currently taking to protect stressed wildlife.

They also explore conservation efforts that are currently underway in Wyoming, from wildlife crossings and habitat treatments to stopover landscapes, invasive weeds, conservation easements, and habitat leasing.

Episode One of the podcast is available on the Governor’s website and will be streaming on Spotify soon.

Wyoming Woman Photographs Conversation Between Kitten and Doe A Wyoming woman who captured a conversation between a doe and her 8-month-old kitten.