Governor Gordon Considering Tax Reductions To Combat Rising Fuel Prices

Governor Mark Gordon recently announced that, as a response to rising gasoline prices, he has created a Gas and Diesel Price Working Group that will "focus on ways to find relief for consumers feeling the pinch of rising fuel costs."

Get our free mobile app

That comes from a press release from the Governor's office, which stated that the group will consist of members of the Governor's own cabinet, as well as representatives of the transportation and agricultural sectors, legislators, and everyday citizens.

“Fuel prices have hit yet another high this past week, driving inflation affecting our seniors, veterans and all Wyoming citizens,” Governor Gordon said. “Yet, all we hear out of Washington, DC is that it’s someone else's fault, and there’s no end in sight. Here in Wyoming we need to look for any possible way we can provide some relief for our citizens."

The Governor continued, stating that he is "committed to considering any and all possible ways, including tax reductions, to provide some quick relief for consumers.”

The release stated that the working group has been tasked with examining a variety of options to seek out any forms of relief that will reduce the price of gasoline at the pump.

“It is no secret that the Biden Administration’s failed economic policies have directly contributed to inflation,” Governor Gordon added. “Americans are experiencing the direct consequences of President Biden’s bungled energy policy – from the President's 2020 Executive Order banning oil and gas leasing on federal lands, to its dogmatic insistence on regulation over innovation to address the issues we face today. Americans are hurting and need some relief.”