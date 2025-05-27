Casper Gas Prices Holding Steady As Summer Approaches

Average gas prices in Wyoming are unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.09/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.69/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.50/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.69/g while the highest was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.50/g.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.13/g today. The national average is up 3.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 43.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"While the national average didn’t fall quite as far as anticipated for Memorial Day, it was still one of the most affordable since 2021— and, when adjusted for inflation, among the cheapest in nearly a decade," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "As we move into the heart of summer, I believe we’re likely to see a relatively stable stretch for gas prices as refinery maintenance wraps up. Don’t expect the national average to rise above $3.30 per gallon, nor drop much below $3 for now. While refining issues on the West Coast are beginning to ease, several factors could still influence prices in the weeks ahead—including growing uncertainty around the upcoming hurricane season."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

May 27, 2024: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

May 27, 2023: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

May 27, 2022: $4.32/g (U.S. Average: $4.60/g)

May 27, 2021: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

May 27, 2020: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $1.97/g)

May 27, 2019: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

May 27, 2018: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.97/g)

May 27, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

May 27, 2016: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

May 27, 2015: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.04/g, unchanged from last week's $3.04/g.

Ogden- $3.17/g, unchanged from last week's $3.17/g.

Billings- $3.12/g, unchanged from last week's $3.12/g.

