Gas Prices In Wyoming Drop Nearly Ten Cents This Week

Gas Prices In Wyoming Drop Nearly Ten Cents This Week

Carol Highsmith's America, Unsplash

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.90/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 19.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 24.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 3.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.591 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.47/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.49/g, a difference of $1.02/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98/g today.

The national average is down 19.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 15.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Gas prices have finally fallen below $3 per gallon nationally— the earliest date we've seen a $2.99 national average since 2020, when COVID was the primary driver of low prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“OPEC+ deserves much of the credit for this trend, having steadily raised oil production for much of 2025. Currently, 35 states have average gas prices below $2.99/gal, and GasBuddy even recorded the first $1.99 cash price at a station in Evans, Colorado, with stations in Oklahoma and Texas not far behind. Barring any major disruptions, gas prices are likely to remain slightly below year-ago levels and could stay under $3 for much of the next few months.”

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

October 20, 2024: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.13/g)
October 20, 2023: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)
October 20, 2022: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)
October 20, 2021: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)
October 20, 2020: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)
October 20, 2019: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)
October 20, 2018: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)
October 20, 2017: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)
October 20, 2016: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
October 20, 2015: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.72/g, down 6.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.79/g.
Ogden- $3.26/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.29/g.
Billings- $3.02/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.05/g.

Creepy Casper Houses that WE LOVE

October 15, 2025. So many skellies. They've basically taken over the city.

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

In This Moment Brings Goth Metalcore to Casper

October 11, 2025. 💀 Casper got the chance to see gothic metal-core rock band In This Moment at the Ford Wyoming Center. They are well known for theatrical, visually stunning live performances led by vocalist Maria Brink. The lyrics often explore personal struggles, transformation, and female empowerment. Top songs include "Whore," "The Purge," "Blood," and "Sick Like Me."

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

Filed Under: gas prices
Categories: Energy

More From K2 Radio