Gas Prices In Wyoming Drop Nearly Ten Cents This Week

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.90/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 19.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 24.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 3.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.591 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.47/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.49/g, a difference of $1.02/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98/g today.

The national average is down 19.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 15.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Gas prices have finally fallen below $3 per gallon nationally— the earliest date we've seen a $2.99 national average since 2020, when COVID was the primary driver of low prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“OPEC+ deserves much of the credit for this trend, having steadily raised oil production for much of 2025. Currently, 35 states have average gas prices below $2.99/gal, and GasBuddy even recorded the first $1.99 cash price at a station in Evans, Colorado, with stations in Oklahoma and Texas not far behind. Barring any major disruptions, gas prices are likely to remain slightly below year-ago levels and could stay under $3 for much of the next few months.”

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

October 20, 2024: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.13/g)

October 20, 2023: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

October 20, 2022: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

October 20, 2021: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

October 20, 2020: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

October 20, 2019: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

October 20, 2018: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

October 20, 2017: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

October 20, 2016: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

October 20, 2015: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.72/g, down 6.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.79/g.

Ogden- $3.26/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.29/g.

Billings- $3.02/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.05/g.

Creepy Casper Houses that WE LOVE October 15, 2025. So many skellies. They've basically taken over the city. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media