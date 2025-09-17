Senator Cynthia Lummis today touted the announcement of a successful Bureau of Land Management lease sale in Wyoming as "a resounding victory for President Trump's America First energy agenda and a decisive rejection of the Biden administration's anti-energy policies."

She says the leasing this week of 32 parcels totaling over 39,000 acres for more than $8.4 million in receipts demonstrates good news for Wyoming. "By contrast, the Biden administration’s September 2024 sale netted just over $27,000. Biden entered office in 2021 promising to end drilling on public lands and immediately signed orders to crush new drilling."

“This week’s Wyoming oil and gas lease sale represents a stark contrast from the disastrous energy policies of the Biden administration,” stated Lummis.

“For perspective, the 2024 Biden Wyoming September oil and gas lease sale netted just over $27,000. That's not a typo. Just $27,000 versus over eight million dollars for this September’s sale under the Trump administration. That’s a 31,000% increase in revenue. The difference between an administration that wages war on American energy and one that unleashes it could not be clearer. The Trump administration is delivering for Wyoming and the energy workers that power our nation.”

President Trump on his first day in office signed Executive Order 14154 "Unleashing American Energy," to make America energy dominant once again.

This lease sale operated under provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which established a minimum 12.5% royalty rate for new federal onshore oil and gas production. These provisions are anticipated to encourage expanded leasing and drilling operations, thereby boosting domestic energy output and enhancing national energy independence.

The Trump administration’s oil and gas lease sale this week in Wyoming generated $8,450,944 in total receipts, leasing 32 parcels totally 39,225.02 acres in Wyoming.