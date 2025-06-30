Slight Bump at the Pump for Wyoming Gas Stations this Week

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

GasBuddy also released its Independence Day Forecast projecting the national average price of gas fall to $3.15 per gallon on July 4, down nearly 35 cents from last year’s July 4 average to the lowest Independence Day tally since 2021. Though recent events have caused some turmoil and volatility in energy markets, gas prices have returned to decline due to cooling Middle East geopolitical tensions and increased oil production from OPEC in recent months.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.69/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.90/g, a difference of $2.21/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14/g today.

"The national average price of gasoline has resumed its decline, with falling prices driven by easing tensions in the Middle East—just weeks after those same tensions had pushed prices higher," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "For motorists planning to hit the road for Independence Day, gas prices are expected to continue falling nearly coast to coast in the lead-up to July 4. Relief could expand as the holiday weekend approaches, with the national average on track to hit its lowest July 4 level since 2021 at $3.15 per gallon, we project. As long as tensions in the Middle East remain contained and the U.S. avoids a major hurricane, we could see the national average fall below $3 per gallon later this summer."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

June 30, 2024: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

June 30, 2023: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

June 30, 2022: $4.85/g (U.S. Average: $4.85/g)

June 30, 2021: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

June 30, 2020: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

June 30, 2019: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

June 30, 2018: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

June 30, 2017: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

June 30, 2016: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

June 30, 2015: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)



Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.99/g, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.01/g.

Ogden- $3.27/g, up 6.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.20/g.

Billings- $3.21/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.21/g.

