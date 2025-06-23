Gas Prices In Wyoming Jump Over 5 Cents This Week

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.69/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.30/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18/g today. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 23.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"With Israel and Iran trading attacks over the past week, oil prices have continued to climb—and gasoline prices are following suit, rising at a pace we haven’t seen since last summer," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Few pumps have been immune, with nearly all states seeing gas prices rise over the last week. Additionally, average diesel prices recorded their largest weekly jump since August 2023. Now, with the U.S. launching attacks on Iran, oil prices are likely to continue trending higher. That said, I do not expect the apocalyptic spikes being circulated by some so-called influencers on social media— many of which are wildly inaccurate."

"For now, motorists should anticipate a continued steady climb in prices, with the national average likely to increase another 7 to 15 cents this week, while diesel could rise by 10 to 20 cents. These forecasts remain fluid and could shift quickly depending on global developments, so we encourage motorists to stay tuned to GasBuddy for the latest updates and insights."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

June 23, 2024: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

June 23, 2023: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

June 23, 2022: $4.81/g (U.S. Average: $4.94/g)

June 23, 2021: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

June 23, 2020: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

June 23, 2019: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

June 23, 2018: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

June 23, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

June 23, 2016: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

June 23, 2015: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.01/g, up 5.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.96/g.

Ogden- $3.20/g, up 3.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.16/g.

Billings- $3.21/g, up 5.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.16/g.

