Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have dropped 4.7 cents over the past week, now averaging $2.71 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 494 stations across the state. Prices are 18.1 cents lower than a month ago and 24.2 cents lower than a year ago. Diesel also saw a decline, with the national average falling 5.5 cents to $3.722 per gallon.

GasBuddy reports wide variation across Wyoming, with the cheapest station yesterday at $2.16 per gallon and the most expensive at $3.35 per gallon, a difference of $1.19.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline dropped 8.5 cents in the last week, settling at $2.95 per gallon, down 6.9 cents from a month ago and 5.4 cents lower than last year, according to data compiled from over 11 million weekly price reports across more than 150,000 stations.

Looking at historical trends, today’s Wyoming average is lower than the $2.95 per gallon recorded on December 1, 2024, and continues a long-term pattern of fluctuation over the past decade. Neighboring areas also saw declines: Fort Collins at $2.48/g (-11.3 cents), Ogden at $2.97/g (-8.4 cents), and Billings at $2.95/g (-2.8 cents).

“Nearly every state saw average gas prices fall heading into Thanksgiving, with the national average dipping below $3 per gallon for several consecutive days,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With refinery maintenance largely complete and OPEC increasing oil production, oil prices have been under pressure. That, combined with seasonal demand softening, is keeping downward pressure on gas prices. A few dozen stations are already offering gas under $2 per gallon, and we could see more as we move further into the holiday season — just in time for travelers.”

