Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.86 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 494 stations across the state.

Wyoming drivers are paying about 16.6 cents less per gallon than a month ago and 26.6 cents less than a year ago. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.45 per gallon, while the highest reached $3.74, a difference of $1.29, GasBuddy reported.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline rose 2.5 cents over the past week to $3.00 per gallon. The U.S. average is 10.8 cents lower than a month ago and 7.4 cents lower than a year ago. Diesel prices increased nationally by 4.7 cents, averaging $3.64 per gallon.

Among neighboring cities, drivers in Fort Collins are paying about $2.77 per gallon, up nearly five cents from last week. Prices fell slightly in Ogden, averaging $3.21, and in Billings, averaging $3.00.

“The national average saw a slight rise over the last week, as gas prices surged in parts of the Midwest after a refinery fire pushed wholesale gasoline prices sharply higher in the region,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the spike in prices in affected areas was significant, relief is likely in the weeks ahead as the situation stabilizes.”

De Haan added that optimism over a potential U.S.-China trade deal could temporarily lift oil prices, keeping the national average above $3 per gallon for a few more weeks before slipping below the mark ahead of Thanksgiving.

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

October 27, 2024: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g)

October 27, 2023: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

October 27, 2022: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.75/g)

October 27, 2021: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

October 27, 2020: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

October 27, 2019: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

October 27, 2018: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

October 27, 2017: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

October 27, 2016: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

October 27, 2015: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.77/g, up 4.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.72/g.

Ogden- $3.21/g, down 5.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.26/g.

Billings- $3.00/g, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.02/g.

👻 David Street Station Monster Mash 2025 25 October 2025 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media