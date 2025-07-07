Gas Prices In Wyoming Drop Again But Still Higher Than Last Month

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 6.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 20.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.63/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.36/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.63/g while the highest was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.36/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09/g today. The national average is down 1.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 37.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 3.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.644 per gallon.

"Nearly every state saw average gas prices decline for the second straight week, even as the nation celebrated July 4 with the lowest national average for Independence Day since 2020," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"That downward momentum may continue, as OPEC’s weekend decision to boost production by a larger-than-expected 548,000 barrels per day in August adds further pressure to oil prices— potentially accelerating supply builds. If tensions in the Middle East remain contained and the Gulf is spared from major hurricanes, the odds are improving that the national average could dip below $3 per gallon later this summer, but in the meantime we could see the national average falling to its lowest summer level since the pandemic."



Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

July 7, 2024: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

July 7, 2023: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

July 7, 2022: $4.82/g (U.S. Average: $4.73/g)

July 7, 2021: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

July 7, 2020: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

July 7, 2019: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 7, 2018: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

July 7, 2017: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

July 7, 2016: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

July 7, 2015: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.90/g, down 9.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.99/g.

Ogden- $3.22/g, down 5.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.27/g.

Billings- $3.20/g, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.21/g.

