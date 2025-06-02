Cheapest Gas In Wyoming Now Just $2.71 a Gallon, Most Expensive $4.29

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.07/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 5.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 22.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.71/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.58/g.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.465 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09/g today.

"The national average price of gasoline has continued its gentle descent over the last week, with the most notable declines seen in the Great Lakes region, where a minor refinery issue was resolved, sending wholesale gas prices lower," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"We're also beginning to see prices retreat in California, a trend that should soon extend across much of the West Coast as additional gasoline shipments from Asia help offset recent refinery disruptions. While gasoline inventories remain somewhat tight heading into the summer, I’m optimistic that increased refinery output could pave the way for further price declines. That said, any unexpected outages could still cause short-term price bumps."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

June 2, 2024: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

June 2, 2023: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

June 2, 2022: $4.41/g (U.S. Average: $4.76/g)

June 2, 2021: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

June 2, 2020: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)

June 2, 2019: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

June 2, 2018: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.95/g)

June 2, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

June 2, 2016: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

June 2, 2015: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:



Fort Collins- $3.04/g, up 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.03/g.

Ogden- $3.17/g, unchanged from last week's $3.17/g.

Billings- $3.16/g, up 3.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.12/g.

