Gov. Gordon Receives Moose-Antler Menorah at the Capitol Building

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon received a special gift on Thursday afternoon at the State Capitol building.

"The annual Hannukah celebration at the Capitol was an opportunity to celebrate the season and reaffirm Wyoming's support for Israel" wrote Gordon in a social media statement Friday morning.

"Thank you to Rabbis Raskin and Mendelsohn for hosting the event, and for the gift of a moose antler menorah. Hanukkah reminds us of the resilience of the Jewish people, the power of faith, and the triumph of light over darkness."

The Capitol has hosted this annual Hanukkah event for two decades where governor was bestowed the honor of lighting an enormous menorah candle.

The event was organized by Rabbi Yaakov Raskin from the Chabad Jewish Center along with Zalman Mendelsohn.

