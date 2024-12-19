Gordon to be next Chair of Education Commissions of the States; will assume role July 2025

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is going to assume a chair role on the Education Commission of the States, an education policy organization chaired by a bipartisan group of state governors selected in two-year intervals, starting in July 2025.

As a member of the commission’s executive committee, Gordon will reportedly help inform and counsel state education leaders to enact effective education policy on the state level around the country. As the newly selected member, Gordon will have the opportunity to select his own priority initiative for the commission to pursue.

In a statement released from his office, Gordon said that he is excited and honored to be building on the organization’s established legacy of meaningful education work.

“[Together], we can ensure that every state is equipped with the tools and resources to meet the evolving needs of students and communities,” Gordon said in the release.

Gordon has already implemented some education policy reform in the state of Wyoming in his tenure as governor. His Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education, or RIDE, initiative has currently seen participation from 20 school districts across the state. See Oil City News’s 2022 reporting on RIDE in its infancy for more information.

Now, he’ll have the opportunity to influence the future of education on a broader scale. ECS President José Muñoz said in the same release that Gordon exemplifies the power of states in education policy, which is something that the incoming second Trump administration similarly emphasizes.

“Gov. Gordon has prioritized innovation in education throughout his term as governor. We’re excited to welcome Gov. Gordon to our leadership team as we continue our important work to support states,” Muñoz said.

