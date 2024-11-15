GoFundMe Set up for Casper Man who Suffered Severe Burns to Over Half his Body

A GoFundMe has been set up to help a Casper man who was recently involved in a horrible work accident.

The fundraiser was set up by Adam Rauch who wrote:

"At the start of November, Chris [Vidrine] was involved in a terrible accident at work. He suffered severe burns on over half of his body, and life flight had to take him to a burn center in Denver, Colorado. He is in intensive care, with surgeries every week to repair his body. Right now he's projected to be in the ICU for two months, possibly longer."

"He has a long road of recovery ahead of him, and will need plenty of help along the way. His family and I want to make sure the only thing he has to worry about is getting better. Not overdue bills, charges that insurance or workman's comp. won't pay, or anything else.

We want him to come back to his life without any dread."

"Anyone that knows Chris knows he is an amazing person, always willing to help out a friend and give you a laugh. He is always there for the people he loves, and puts others before himself every time. His energy is infectious to anyone around him. He is the first person to congratulate you on good news, and is always there to console you for the rough times."

"All we ask is that if you know him, have heard of him, have a great memory with him, please help if you can. He would never ask anyone to help unless he had no other choice. Right now it's not his choice, but there's no reason he should go through this without support."

"So please, help ease his burden if you can. If you cannot, please keep him in your thoughts. We just want him to get better."

Here is a link to the GoFundMe.

Cowboy Rides from Utah to New Jersey...And Back! Jake Harvath is on a journey to show people what mustangs can do. He and two wild horses make their way across the United States, riding for over a year. Follow his journey @yearofthemustang on Instagram or yearofthemustang.com.