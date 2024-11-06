General election results: Sweeney, Pollock win Casper City Council Ward I seats

CASPER, Wyo. — Incumbent Amber Pollock and former legislator Patrick “Pat” Sweeney won two open seats from Ward I on the Casper City Council, according to unofficial general results from the Natrona County Clerk’s elections office on Tuesday.

They outpolled challengers Julie Collins-Thiel and Ken Dockweiler, as they did in the Aug. 20 primary.

Current Ward I Councilor Jai-Ayla Sutherland did not renew her candidacy.

Ward I is in central Casper, generally between Poplar Street and South Beverly Street on the north and west of South McKinley Street on the south.

With all 46 precincts in Natrona County reporting, these are the unofficial results:

Patrick “Pat” Sweeney: 3,384 votes, or 32.1% of the total

Amber Pollock: 3,097 votes, or 29.41% of the total

Julie Collins-Thiel: 2,034 votes, or 19.31% of the total

Ken Dockweiler: 1,943 votes, or 18.45% of the total

Write-in totals: 74, or 0.70% of the total

The Natrona County and state canvassing boards will approve the results in the next week.