General election results 2024: ‘Public Education’ PAC candidates top NCSD Board of Trustees race

CASPER, Wyo. — The top five vote-getters in the race for five seats on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees are among a group supported by the Public Education Builds Community Political Action Committee, according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk’s elections office on Tuesday.

The group shared similar campaign signs and the message “To engage and encourage our students, staff, and administration to strive for integrity, growth, excellence, and community.”

Those candidates are John Bolender, incumbent Dana Howie, Thea True-Wells, Alex Petrino and Kyla Alvey.

A group of four candidates from the Natrona County chapter of Moms for Liberty lost. Those candidates included Renea Redding, vice chair of the Natrona County chapter of Moms for Liberty, as well as Sarah Bieber, Albert Hall and Shianne Huston. The group ran under the message of “parental rights and fiscal concerns.”

Former school board Trustee Debbie McCullar, Elizabeth Mahoney and Melanie Connell weren’t part of a slate. Mahoney served three terms on the Hot Springs County school board. Connell is a licensed professional counselor.

The board oversees budget, academic, infrastructure and policy matters of the Natrona County School District.

These are the unofficial results:

John Bolender: 13,264 votes, or 12.41% of the total

Dana Howie: 12,148 votes, or 11.36% of the total

Thea True-Wells: 11,634 votes, or 10.88% of the total

Alex Petrino: 11,116 votes, or 10.40% of the total

Kyla Alvey: 9,825 votes, or 9.19% of the total

Sarah Bieber: 8,848 votes, or 8.28% of the total

Elizabeth “Liz” Mahoney: 7,982 votes, or 7.47% of the total

Albert Hall: 7,678 votes, or 7.18% of the total

Renea Redding: 7,570 votes, or 7.08% of the total

Shianne Huston: 6,460 votes, or 6.04% of the total

Debbie McCullar: 5,406 votes, or 5.06% of the total

Melanie Connell: 4,605 votes, or 4.31% of the total

Write-in totals: 367, or 0.34% of the total

The Natrona County and state canvassing boards will approve the results in the next week.