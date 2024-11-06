General election results: Gamroth, Larson win Casper City Council Ward II seats

CASPER, Wyo. — Incumbent Casper City Councilor Kyle Gamroth kept his seat and political newcomer Matthew Larson defeated incumbent Lisa Engebretsen for the two Ward II seats on the City Council, according to unofficial results posted by the Natrona County Clerk’s office on Tuesday.

Ward II is in west Casper, generally west of Poplar Street.

With all 46 precincts in Natrona County reporting, these are the unofficial results:

Kyle Gamroth: 3,438 votes, or 28.10% of the total

Matthew Larson: 3,315 votes, or 27.09% of the total

Lisa Engebretsen: 2,945 votes, or 24.07% of the total

Ross Schriftman: 2,471 votes, or 20.2% of the total

Write-in totals: 66 votes, or 0.54% of the total

The Natrona County and state canvassing boards will approve the results in the next week.