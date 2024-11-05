Wyoming National Guard conducts training to transform data into decisions

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming National Guard is equipping its soldiers and airmen with data analysis skills through comprehensive Power BI training.

The initiative aims to transform the way the Guard uses data, enabling faster and more informed decision-making across all levels, the Guard said in a news release.

“Power BI offers significant benefits in a military context,” said Capt. Shane McDonald, a National Guard Professional Education Center instructor leading the training. “Real-time data analysis is crucial for quick decision-making, which is often required in operational settings.”

Capt. Shane McDonald, Power BI instructor and plans officer for the Resource Management Training Battalion of the National Guard Professional Education Center, teaches Wyoming National Guard soldiers and airmen how to automate data processing to improve decision-making and streamline processes using Power BI in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Oct. 29, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

The training focuses on equipping Guard members with the ability to access, analyze and act on critical information in real time. This includes tracking equipment maintenance, personnel readiness and other key performance indicators. By automating data gathering and reporting, Power BI allows personnel to focus on strategic analysis and mission-critical tasks.

“It’s important because if we don’t know where we are, we won’t know where we’re headed or how to get there,” said Master Sgt. Katie Upton, a first sergeant for the Wyoming Army National Guard.

The initiative also aims to foster a culture of shared information and transparency, breaking down silos between departments and aligning everyone on common goals. Interactive dashboards provide access to the same insights for all personnel, from enlisted soldiers to top brass, encouraging collaboration and a clear view of progress and needs.

“It’s about empowering soldiers and airmen to make informed decisions at every level,” McDonald said.

Capt. Shane McDonald, Power BI instructor and plans officer for the Resource Management Training Battalion of the National Guard Professional Education Center, helps Senior Master Sgt. Kelli Strom, military personnel management assistant for the Joint Forces Headquarters-Air, through her project using Power BI in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Oct. 28, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)