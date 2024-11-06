General election results 2024: Machado maintains Evansville mayorship; trio win council seats

EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — Evansville Mayor Candace Machado will maintain her role in the coming years after defeating challenger Steve Krohn at the ballot box. Evansville voters also backed incumbent Evansville Town Council members Dacia Edwards and Alona Vigneault, along with newcomer Ernie Blackford.

Machado, who took over the role of mayor earlier this year following the resignation of former mayor Chad Edwards, was victorious in her first electoral campaign as mayor. She received 484 votes to Krohn’s 288, roughly 62.1% of the ballots cast.

Prior to being appointed mayor, Machado had already been serving on the council for about four years.

In the Town Council election, Dacia Edwards maintained her seat with 408 votes, while Ernie Blackford will replace Councilmember Phil Gierke, who did not run for reelection.

Vigneault, who was appointed to the council earlier this year, was able to maintain her spot on the council with 647 votes.