General election results 2024: Ficken, Sabrosky take Bar Nunn Council race
CASPER, Wyo. — Tim J Ficken and Dan Sabrosky followed up their primary success and won two open seats on the Bar Nunn Town Council, according to unofficial general election results posted on Tuesday by the Natrona County Clerk’s Office.
They outpolled challenger Keenan Morgan and incumbent Frank Scharzrock.
The unofficial results are as follows:
- Tim J Ficken: 642 votes, or 37%
- Dan Sabrosky: 532 votes, or 30%
- Frank Schwarzrock: 310 votes, or 17.7%
- Keenan Morgan: 243 votes, or 13.9%
All election results are unofficial until certified by the county and state canvassing boards and the secretary of state’s office.
