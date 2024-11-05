Natrona County Sheriffs Office Warns of Scam

The Natrona County Sheriffs Office are warning the public of a scammer who is reportedly calling individuals claiming to be Lieutenant Ernie Nichols and demanding money from citizens for a fictitious warrant issued for missing a court date or jury duty.

NCSO: "WE WILL NEVER CONTACT YOU BY PHONE TO COLLECT MONEY OR FINANCIAL INFORMATION."

If you are needed, NCSO deputies will come and speak with you in person with proper identification.

NCSO law enforcement will never ask you to pay a fine by Venmo, Paypal, Coin Star, or gift card.

Phone scammers can be very convincing; they use intimidation tactics to scare you into quickly sharing personal and financial information.

They will pressure you to send them money through unsecure methods like Zelle, Venmo, Gift Card numbers, etc.

Alternatively, you should ALWAYS ask the caller to provide a name and phone number to call them back, and then immediately call us at 307-235-9282 to verify this information.

Please share this information with your loved ones.

