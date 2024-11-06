General election results: McIntosh takes Ward III Casper City Council seats

CASPER, Wyo. — Michael McIntosh will take the Ward III seats on the Casper City Council, according to unofficial general results from the Natrona County Clerk’s elections office.

Ward III is in west Casper, generally east of Beverly Street.

With all 46 precincts in Natrona County reporting, these are the unofficial results:

Michael H. McIntosh: 3,514 votes, or 50.66% of the total

Challenger Marcia Neumiller got 3,369 votes, or 48.57% of the total

The Natrona County and state canvassing boards will approve the results in the next week.

An earlier version of this post mistakenly included two Ward III seats. It has been corrected.