Sixth-cent results: Casper approves Metro shelter, fire station, two other proposals

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper voters approved an optional sixth-cent sales tax to fund four capital projects including a new Metro Animal Shelter and improvements to the Washington Park bandshell. The voters rejected four other proposals for funding from the same tax, including a new ski lift at Hogadon and a second sheet of ice at the Casper Ice Arena.

Voters were asked to vote “yes” or “no” on each of eight propositions. Only the projects approved by the majority get the funding raised by the tax. The tax expires after two years or when the goal amount for the four voter-approved projects is raised — whichever comes first. If all eight proposals had been approved, the tax would have been expected to raise $35 million over two years, which was also the sum total of all the projects.

The propositions listed below are linked to Oil City News coverage of each proposal.

The propositions approved by the voters are:

The propositions rejected by the voters are as follows:

All election results are unofficial until certified by the county and state canvassing boards and the secretary of state’s office.

Throughout Wyoming, a 4% sales tax is applied to most purchases, with some exceptions. Voters in Natrona County first approved an additional fifth-cent optional sales and use tax in 1974 and have chosen to renew it every four years since. The city keeps track of public sentiment regarding the best use of those funds.