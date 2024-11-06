General election results 2024: Incumbents McCarthy, Neumiller win Mills council race

MILLS, Wyo. — Mills City councilmembers Sara McCarthy and Brad Neumiller will retain their seats on the council, according to unofficial general election results posted Tuesday by the Natrona County Clerk’s office.

They outpolled challengers James Hollander and Laura Miramontes.

In nonpartisan races, the number of candidates that advance is equal to double the number of seats available, according to the clerk’s office.

Results are unofficial until certified by the county and state canvassing boards. The results as reported by the clerk’s office are below:

Brad Neumiller: 671

Sara E. McCarthy: 622

All election results are unofficial until certified by the county and state canvassing boards and Secretary of State’s office.