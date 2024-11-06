General election results 2024: Natrona County Fire District, Casper Mountain Fire Board, Soil and Conservation districts

CASPER, Wyo. — Keith Robinett, Jerry Wyatt and George E Tillman Jr. have won three seats as directors of the Natrona County Fire Protection District, according to unofficial results posted by the Natrona County Clerk’s office on Tuesday. They outpolled John Bentley for the position.

David Mowry and Kevin Knopik were unchallenged for positions on the Casper Mountain Fire District Board of Directors. Dennis Scott was unchallenged for At Large Conservation District supervisor, Ric Herman ran unopposed for Rural Conservation District supervisor and Grant Stumbough was unopposed for Urban Conservation District supervisor.

All election results are unofficial until certified by the county and state canvassing boards and the Secretary of State’s office.