Gas Prices in Wyoming up Four Cents a Gallon in the Last Week

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 0.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Natrona County is $2.95/g at three Sinclair stations in Casper: one on 12th street and two on 2nd street. The Conoco on 2nd in Casper is also priced at $2.95/g as of this morning.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58/g today.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.90 per gallon.

"While pump prices haven't exactly plummeted, we've seen the average price of gasoline drop in a majority of states over the last week as refineries finish maintenance and ramp up output of products like gasoline," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"With gas prices now nearing a 10-cent drop to the high we saw a few weeks ago, the future looks good as we get closer to Memorial Day; price drops could potentially accelerate after last week's jobs data shows the economy continues to cool off. While gas prices stand slightly above where they were last year, I expect most Americans will see prices fall before the holiday weekend, and I'm optimistic the trend could extend into June and beyond. I'm excited to say it does appear that for now, the worst is behind us."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

May 13, 2023: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

May 13, 2022: $4.20/g (U.S. Average: $4.44/g)

May 13, 2021: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.03/g)

May 13, 2020: $1.80/g (U.S. Average: $1.86/g)

May 13, 2019: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

May 13, 2018: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

May 13, 2017: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

May 13, 2016: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

May 13, 2015: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

May 13, 2014: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.12/g, down 7.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.20/g.

Ogden- $3.69/g, down 9.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.78/g.

Billings- $3.46/g, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.48/g.

Donovan Short