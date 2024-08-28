Game and Fish urges bear safety this archery season

GILLETTE, Wyo. — With archery season opening in the coming days, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is urging hunters to be bear-wise when hitting the trails this fall.

Per Game and Fish, hunters and bears are often in the same places at the same time during the fall months. From when and how they move through to the wilderness to mimicking game animals and handling their carcasses, hunters face an increased potential for bear encounters in the field.

“It takes effort and preparations to pursue big game in bear country. We want all hunters and recreationists to enjoy the outdoors and be bear-wise to minimize the chances of bear–human conflicts,” Large Carnivore Conflict Coordinator Brian DeBolt said. “We encourage all to have a heightened awareness and be prepared for an encounter with a bear.”

According to Game and Fish, several tips could prove helpful in minimizing the chance of a bear conflict:

Always hunt and call game with a partner and stay within sight of each other.

Remain alert and watchful for bear tracks, scat, carcasses and gut piles.

Retrieve game animals as quickly as possible and watch for approaching bears when field dressing and quartering. The longer game is in the field, at camp or in the back of a vehicle, the more likely it is to be discovered by a bear.

Have the proper equipment to quarter and hang the carcass in a tree at least 10–15 feet from the ground and 4 feet from the tree trunk. Separate the carcass from the entrails and place the carcass in an area that can be safely viewed from a distance if game must be left on the ground overnight.

Make noise when retrieving game. Use binoculars to search the area for bears and to determine if the game has been disturbed by bears prior to walking up to the carcass.

Be aware that bears often set up a daybed near hunter-killed carcasses.

If a bear has claimed your carcass, leave the scene and report the incident to Game and Fish. Do not attempt to scare the bear away.

Bears actively defend their food, young and personal space. During the fall, bears actively search for food before denning for winter.

Carry a bear deterrent and know how to use it.

Many aggressive bears have been deterred through the use of bear spray. People should always carry an EPA-approved bear spray where it is easily accessible while in bear country.

Know where seasonal food sources — like berries — for bears are present and either avoid those areas or be cautious when entering them.

If you see ravens or other scavengers in the area, that is a good indication a food source is nearby and a bear may be in the area. Avoid those areas if possible.

Keep a clean camp — secure all garbage, food items, beverages, animal feed and other attractants in a vehicle or hard-sided camper before going to sleep and anytime you leave camp. Food should be suspended 10–15 feet off the ground from a tree. Sleep at least 100 yards away from food storage and cooking/eating areas.

“We hope all people hunting in bear country will take the proper precautions before venturing out,” Debolt said in a statement.

For additional resources on how to safely recreate in bear country, visit the Game and Fish Bear Wise website.