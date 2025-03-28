Game and Fish’s Mavrakis retiring after 29 years

SHERIDAN, Wyo. — After 29 years with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Sheridan Region Fisheries Supervisor Paul Mavrakis will retire this week.

Mavrakis grew up in Colorado and attended the University of Wyoming, where he received a bachelor’s degree in biology. He next attained a master’s degree in fisheries from the University of Minnesota, studying microhabitat selection of smallmouth bass in northern Minnesota.

He was hired by Game and Fish in February 1996 as a Casper Region fisheries biologist. He remained in that position until his promotion to Sheridan Region fisheries supervisor in December 2004.

Mavrakis has served on the Sheridan Parks and Recreation Board and has been a member of the Lake DeSmet Advisory Board since its inception, where he helped secure the 99-year lease of the lake’s water to protect recreational interests on the waterbody.

He also worked with multiple partners to improve existing or create new community fisheries, including Black Elk Pond in Newcastle, which was completed in 2016. The 1.6-acre pond — stocked with largemouth bass, yellow perch, channel catfish, crappie and bluegill — provides local anglers, especially youth, an easily accessible location for year-round fishing.

“Paul has been very dedicated to improving angling opportunities in northeast Wyoming,” said former Game and Fish Commissioner Keith Culver, who collaborated with Mavrakis to initiate the project. “When I called Paul to discuss the possibility of constructing a fishing pond on the Newcastle Golf Course, he arrived to look at the site just days later. He knew who to contact for funding, permitting, and design work. Without his knowledge and oversight, we would not have been able to construct the pond.”

During his long career, Mavrakis has assisted colleagues with additional duties such as game check stations during the fall hunting season and at the Sheridan Bird Farm. He worked closely with the Story Hatchery and with the Fish Culture section on regional fish stocking plans and oversaw development of rapid response and containment plans for waters in northeast Wyoming in the event that invasive zebra or quagga mussels are detected.

“Paul has set fishery management excellence standards throughout his career,” said Fish Division Chief Alan Osterland. “His ability to collaborate within the agency, with outside agencies and with the angling public has been outstanding.”

After retiring from Game and Fish, Mavrakis plans to take on a new challenge as the operations manager at Lake DeSmet, working for Johnson County.

“The opportunity to learn new skills and work with Lake DeSmet was very appealing at this stage of my working career,” Mavarakis said.