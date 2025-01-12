Game and Fish Department to Host archery Hunting info Meeting

CASPER, Wyo. — In the coming weeks, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will host a public information meeting to discuss archery elk hunting opportunities in the Casper region.

The meeting will focus on various season-setting structures, including Type 9 archery-only elk licenses, that provide archery opportunities in the region’s hunt areas. It is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Casper Game and Fish office, 3030 Energy Lane.

The meeting will provide a platform to share data, discuss management objectives and hear directly from stakeholders, including hunters, landowners and conservationists.

“This meeting is an excellent opportunity for the public to engage with us and share their thoughts on archery hunting opportunities,” said Brandon Werner, Casper Region wildlife management coordinator. “We heard from the public that there is interest in evaluating different archery opportunities, and we will listen and discuss new ideas at this meeting.”

For more information, people can contact Werner at 307-473-3411.

