Funky Junk festival moves to David Street Station for 10th-anniversary event in May

CASPER, Wyo. — The spring Funky Junk festival is taking place at David Street Station for the first time in its 10-year history.

According to an event post on Facebook, more than 100 vendors offering antiques, crafts, food and drinks will fill the David Street Station public plaza on Saturday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food trucks, a beer garden and cocktails by Backwards Distilling Company will also be on hand.

“As the event has continued to gain support and interest, we have outgrown our current location and we are taking over David Street Station,” the post said. “Not only do you get to support so many small businesses, but all beer sales will go directly to David Street Station, which is a nonprofit organization that needs the support to continue to host amazing events for our community.”

The festival featuring live music and dozens of artisans was created a decade ago as a street festival by Whitney Asay, who was named executive director of David Street Station last May. She mentioned bringing the festival to the plaza during an interview with Oil City News shortly after taking the job.

“I want this to be a destination for people who are coming to Casper,” she said. “There are so many things popping up down here, it seems like there’s always something going on.”

“It’s going to remain a wonderful place where people gather, and I hope people want to come down here and play and have fun, kids and grownups alike,” she added.

More information on the Funky Junk spring event can be found here.

