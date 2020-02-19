Four Youths Arrested for Gun, Auto Thefts in Natrona County

Nick Learned, Townsquare Media

Local law enforcement agencies have recovered a stolen truck and four firearms. Four juveniles were also arrested in connection to the incident.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office says two firearms were stolen from a vehicle in Edgerton on Sunday.

Natrona County Sheriff's Office Investigator Taylor Courtney said that theft is being investigated as being connected to a 2015 Chevy Silverado stolen from Midwest sometime Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Later Tuesday, the Silverado was recovered with the help of the Casper Police Department. Deputies set up a perimeter before a foot chase ensued. During the chase, one of the juveniles dropped a handgun. In total, four guns were recovered with at least two reported stolen.

The investigation is still ongoing. Because those arrested are minors, their names are not being released.

