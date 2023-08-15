Casper Man Sentenced for Felon in Possession of a Firearm

A Casper man was sentenced to more than three years imprisonment for being a felon in possession of an illegal firearm, according to federal court records.

George Dean Jackson heard the 44-month sentence handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Alan Johnson in Cheyenne on Monday.

Johnson ordered Jackson to serve three years of supervised release from custody, pay a $100 special assessment, receive a mental health evaluation, receive cognitive/behavioral treatment, among other requirements.

The prison sentence also will be served concurrently -- at the same time -- with a Natrona County District Court sentence for burglary crimes.

In 2016, Jackson was convicted of three counts of burglary and sentenced to six years to eight years imprisonment.

But on Dec. 20, 2022, he was arrested after a chase in a stolen pickup that belonged to Joshua Crook, who was charged with a federal gun crime. (Crook is scheduled for sentencing on Thursday.)

Jackson was charged with felony theft of the pickup, according to an amended information filed with Natrona County District Court on July 26.

Meanwhile, a District Court revoked his probation for the burglary crimes and sentenced him to five years to seven years imprisonment with credit for time served.

In the federal gun case, the grand jury indicted Jackson on March 16 on one count of being a felon in possession of a 20-gauge shotgun, and a being a felon in possession of the same shotgun, which had a barrel length of less than 18 inches and an overall length of less than 26 inches. Those charges stem from the Dec. 20 incident.

On May 26, Jackson pleaded guilty to the count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The government dismissed the other count at his sentencing.

