The former Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction who resigned a year ago to take the same position in Virginia resigned from that post on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

Jillian Balow announced her resignation in a letter to Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, but she did not offer a specific reason for her departure.

The Virginia Department of Education has faced criticism for recent missteps, including an error in a mathematical formula the agency provides to local K-12 school divisions that led schools to expect more state funding than they were set to receive.

Youngkin’s press office has not responded to a question from The Associated Press about whether the governor asked Balow to step down, instead offering a one-sentence statement thanking Balow for her service.

In her resignation letter, which did not address any of those issues, Balow indicated that she planned to stay in Virginia for the foreseeable future.

Balow was elected to the Wyoming post in 2014 and 2018.

She submitted her resignation in January 2022.

Balow said in a statement, in part: "Governor-elect Youngkin made educational transformation the centerpiece of his campaign. There is no more serious time to be in K-12 education governance than now, and Virginia is on the cutting edge of this battle for the future of our public schools.

"The work we will do to restore parents’ voices in education, push for innovation and student success, enhance school choice, and to eliminate political ideology from the classroom will set a new tone in Virginia and the nation. We have made great progress on these very items during my tenure in Wyoming."

Her resignation in Virginia is effective March 9.

Read more here.

Have a Dream- Casper Youth on What Martin Luther King Jr.'s Speech and Message Means to Them