Governor Creates US 250th Anniversary Task Force for Wyoming

Have a happy, really happy, Independence Day -- three years from now.

Friday, Gov. Mark Gordon signed an executive order creating the Wyoming Semiquincentennial Planning Task Force to recommend events and activities to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the founding of the United States.

“The signing of the Declaration of Independence is of major significance in the development of the United States’ national heritage, establishing foundational American values of individual liberty, representative government, and the attainment of equal and inalienable rights,” the executive order says.

The task force will prepare proposals for events and activities as part of the 2026 celebration.

It will include members appointed by the Governor representing the Legislature, The Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone Tribes, the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, the Wyoming Office of Tourism, the Superintendent of Public Instruction, University of Wyoming, the community colleges and other nongovernmental or industry organizations.

The executive order does not authorize the task force to expend or obligate funds, unless those funds are specifically appropriated by the Legislature.

Those interested in serving on the task force should send an expression of interest to boards@wyo.gov.

The Wyoming's task force follows the creation of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, which was established by Congress in 2016.

The nonpartisan federal commission is composed of 16 private citizens, 4 U.S. Representatives and 4 U.S. Senators, as well as 12 ex-officio members from all three branches of the federal government and its independent agencies.

