UK’s Liz Truss Quits After Turmoil Obliterated Her Authority

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss has quit.

She bowed to the inevitable after a tumultuous term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.

Truss made a hastily scheduled statement outside her 10 Downing Street office on Thursday and acknowledged that she could not deliver on her promises.

She is the third Conservative prime minister to resign since 2019 and leaves a divided party seeking a leader who can unify its warring factions.

Truss has been prime minister for just 45 days.

Bitterly divided Conservative Party lawmakers have just a few days to agree on a successor.

Or face yet another leadership contest.

