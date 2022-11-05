GOP’s Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney has crossed the political aisle again this election year and endorsed a Democratic colleague in a competitive House race.

This time, Cheney is backing former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger as she seeks a third term in a newly redrawn district in northern Virginia.

Cheney, who lost her in Wyoming's primary in August to challenger Harriet Hageman backed by former President Donald Trump, says Spanberger is focused on finding solutions and is “dedicated to serving this country and her constituents and defending our Constitution.”

The GOP nominee in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District is Yesli Vega, a county official and former police officer recently endorsed by Trump.

