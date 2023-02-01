Harriet Hageman Will Chair Natural Resources Subcommittee for Indian and Insular Affairs

Wyoming Congresswoman Harriet Hageman has recently been named the Chair of the Subcommittee for Indian and Insular Affairs.

That's according to a press release from Hageman's press office, which states that the subcommittee oversees "all matters regarding Native Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Alaska Natives, including the 574 federally recognized Indian tribes with approximately 2 million members."

The jurisdiction also includes the US Territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

According to the House Committee on Natural Resources website, "Republicans on the Subcommittee are working to ensure freedom and economic development opportunity for Indian tribes across the country."

“I’m proud to welcome Congresswoman Hageman as leader of the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs," Chairman Westerman said. "Many tribal and insular communities have experienced economies that continue to face unique challenges that impede their ability to thrive. As chair, I know Ms. Hageman will promote policies that support self-determination and remove bureaucratic red tape that prohibits tribal and insular communities from reaching a more promising future. I’m excited to start working with her on these important issues.”

Members of this committee oversee a wide array of issues, including:

Measures relating to the welfare of Native Americans, including management of Indian lands in general and special measures relating to claims which are paid out of Indian funds.

All matters regarding the relations of the United States with Native Americans and Native American tribes, including special oversight functions under House Rule X.

All matters regarding Native Alaskans.

All matters related to the Federal trust responsibility to Native Americans and the sovereignty of Native Americans.

General and continuing oversight and investigative authority over activities policies and programs within the jurisdiction of the Subcommittee.

All matters regarding Native Hawaiians.

“It is an honor to be named Chair of the Subcommittee for Indian and Insular Affairs – especially as a new Member of Congress," Congresswoman Hageman stated. "There are many serious issues that our Native American populations are facing – both economic and societal, including the epidemic of murdered and missing indigenous women and children. There are also serious concerns with the Bureau of Indian Affairs that must be investigated to provide the best opportunities for these populations. In addition, the subcommittee also oversees our U.S. territories around the globe – with many of these territories, especially those in the South Pacific, threatened by Communist China’s quest for an expanded empire."

Hageman defeated former Congresswoman Liz Cheney in November to become Wyoming's lone Congressperson. She began serving in January of 2023.