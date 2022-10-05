Bonnie Cash-Pool, Getty Images Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. Bonnie Cash-Pool, Getty Images loading...

DENVER (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has announced an expansion of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado.

Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made the announcement during a solemn ceremony at the Sand Creek Massacre National Historical Site about 170 miles southeast of Denver.

The move marked the latest step taken by Haaland to bring action to issues important to Native Americans in her role as Interior Secretary.

The site is where U.S. Cavalry ambushed hundreds of Native Americans in 1864.

More than 230 Cheyenne and Arapaho died. Congress condemned the unprovoked attack.

Nonprofit agency Uprising shares information about human trafficking and exploitation