For Eighth Year in a Row, Casper College Basketball Coach Named North Coach of the Year

Casper College News Release by Lisa Icenogle:

For the eighth year in a row, Dwight Gunnare, the Casper College Women’s Basketball team’s head coach, has been named Coach of the Year for the All-Region IX North Sub-Region for the 2024-2025 season. It also marks the 13th time since Gunnare began coaching at Casper College in 2008 that he has been named Coach of the Year for Region IX North.

“I really appreciate the recognition from the other coaches in the North sub-region. I believe it is an indication of the respect that they have for our players and program in general,” said Gunnare.

Gunnare will retire at the end of the season. In his 42 years of coaching, he has compiled a record of 753 wins. After this season concludes, Assistant Coach Nate Macy will become the next head coach.

The No. 21 Lady Thunderbirds ended the 2024-2025 season 27-6, became five-time North Sub-Region Championship winners, and won the 2025 Region IX Women’s Basketball Tournament for the fourth straight year.