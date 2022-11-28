Float Winners Announced for Casper Christmas Parade, Kenny Electric Takes Top Prize

After a day or two of rest after months of preparation and the big night on Saturday, the Casper Chamber of Commerce has announced a variety of winners for their float contest from the Downtown Casper Christmas Parade.

Kenny Electric won the Grand Prize with their Dinosaur-themed float, which featured Fred Flinstone, a T-Rex and, yes, lots and lots of Christmas lights (You can see photos of their float below, and video footage at about the 7:00 minute mark in the video below). They certainly had a blast with the past.

Last year's winner, French Creek Designs won Best Decorated Float, as they were able to carry Santa because of winning last year. So French Creek Design utilized a semi-truck (courtesy of Lock-Tite Anchor Co.) to carry Santa Claus, as well as Mrs. Claus and the Coca Cola Polar Bears. They had a gingerbread house as well.

The Ecto Interceptor Project won Best Decorated Automobile for, duh, their Ghostbusters-themed Ecto-1 vehicle.

And finally, The KW Marine Group and JROTC and the NC JROTC won Best Walking Group.

"We are proud to announce that Kenny Electric's interpretation of the PAST Christmas is the Grand Prize winner with their Prehistoric Flinstones Float," said Gena Jensen, Casper Christmas Parade Producer. "The Chamber Foundation would like to thank the participants and the community for making the 2022 Casper Christmas Parade magical! See you next year, Casper!"

Though Kenny Electric took the top honors, every single group that put together a parade for this year's float should be proud of themselves.

